Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

The Chicago Bulls (11-5) take on the New York Knicks (9-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

The Bulls score only 2.2 more points per game (108.8) than the Knicks allow (106.6).

When Chicago scores more than 106.6 points, it is 8-1.

When New York gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 7-2.

The Knicks put up just 4.0 more points per game (107.6) than the Bulls give up to opponents (103.6).

New York has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.

Chicago is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 107.6 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.

Chicago has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

New York has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls leader in points and rebounds is Zach LaVine, who scores 26.8 points and pulls down 5.6 boards per game.

Chicago's best passer is Lonzo Ball, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 12.8 PPG scoring average.

LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 19.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Evan Fournier hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.

Kemba Walker (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 Warriors L 119-93 Away 11/14/2021 Clippers W 100-90 Away 11/15/2021 Lakers W 121-103 Away 11/17/2021 Trail Blazers L 112-107 Away 11/19/2021 Nuggets W 114-108 Away 11/21/2021 Knicks - Home 11/22/2021 Pacers - Home 11/24/2021 Rockets - Away 11/26/2021 Magic - Away 11/27/2021 Heat - Home 11/29/2021 Hornets - Home

