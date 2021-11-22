Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) greets Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) following the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (11-5) take on the New York Knicks (9-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

    • The Bulls score only 2.2 more points per game (108.8) than the Knicks allow (106.6).
    • When Chicago scores more than 106.6 points, it is 8-1.
    • When New York gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 7-2.
    • The Knicks put up just 4.0 more points per game (107.6) than the Bulls give up to opponents (103.6).
    • New York has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
    • Chicago is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 107.6 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Knicks' opponents have hit.
    • Chicago has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
    • New York has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls leader in points and rebounds is Zach LaVine, who scores 26.8 points and pulls down 5.6 boards per game.
    • Chicago's best passer is Lonzo Ball, who averages 4.6 assists per game to go with his 12.8 PPG scoring average.
    • LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 19.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • Kemba Walker (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-93

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Clippers

    W 100-90

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-103

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 112-107

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    W 114-108

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 112-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    L 104-96

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    W 92-84

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 106-99

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
