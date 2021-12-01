Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (11-10) play the Chicago Bulls (14-8) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls

The Knicks record just 1.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Bulls allow (104.6).

When New York totals more than 104.6 points, it is 7-2.

Chicago has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.

The Bulls' 109.1 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 106.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Chicago has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

New York's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.1 points.

The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Knicks grab an average of 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch