Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (11-10) play the Chicago Bulls (14-8) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls
- The Knicks record just 1.9 more points per game (106.5) than the Bulls allow (104.6).
- When New York totals more than 104.6 points, it is 7-2.
- Chicago has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Bulls' 109.1 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 106.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Chicago has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- New York's record is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.1 points.
- The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
- The Knicks grab an average of 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 11th.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who averages 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan has the top spot on the Bulls leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 25.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Lonzo Ball's assist statline leads Chicago; he dishes out 4.8 assists per game.
- Ball is dependable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick Jones Jr. with 0.8 per game.
How To Watch
December
2
2021
Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)