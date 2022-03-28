Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (33-42) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (43-31) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Knicks

Bulls vs Knicks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-3.5

219.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls score 111.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks allow.
  • Chicago has a 36-13 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
  • New York is 29-16 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.2 points, New York is 14-7.
  • Chicago's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.
  • The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 3.0 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.
  • The Bulls are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.5 points and distributes 5.0 assists per game.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.3 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (20.3 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
  • Evan Fournier is consistent from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drbibles the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Powerade Jamfest

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy