Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (33-42) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (43-31) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bulls

The Bulls score 111.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks allow.

Chicago has a 36-13 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.

New York is 29-16 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Knicks' 106.3 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 111.2 points, New York is 14-7.

Chicago's record is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 3.0 rebounds fewer than the Knicks.

The Bulls are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fourth.

Bulls Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.5 points and distributes 5.0 assists per game.

Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.3 boards per game in addition to his 18.0 PPG average.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch