Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bulls

  • The 110.3 points per game the Bulls record are only 2.5 more points than the Thunder allow (107.8).
  • Chicago has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 107.8 points.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 12-16.
  • The Thunder's 100.3 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 108.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City is 5-4 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
  • Chicago has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.3 points.
  • The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
  • The Bulls average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
Bulls Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
  • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
