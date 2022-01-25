Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-1.5
217 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bulls
- The 110.3 points per game the Bulls record are only 2.5 more points than the Thunder allow (107.8).
- Chicago has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 107.8 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 12-16.
- The Thunder's 100.3 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 108.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 5-4 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Chicago has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.3 points.
- The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
- The Bulls average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.2 per game).
How To Watch
January
24
2022
Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)