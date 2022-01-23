Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-39) aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3 216 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls

The 110.7 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Magic allow.

Chicago is 20-3 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 8-18.

The Magic score an average of 101.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 108.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Orlando is 3-10 when it scores more than 108.5 points.

Chicago is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

The Bulls pull down 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.4).

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.0 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

