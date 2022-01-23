How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (8-39) aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-3
216 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls
- The 110.7 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Magic allow.
- Chicago is 20-3 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 8-18.
- The Magic score an average of 101.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 108.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 3-10 when it scores more than 108.5 points.
- Chicago is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
- The Bulls pull down 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.4).
- The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.0 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Gary Harris hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)