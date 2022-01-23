Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-39) aim to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-16) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Magic

Bulls vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-3

216 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls

  • The 110.7 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Magic allow.
  • Chicago is 20-3 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 110.7 points, it is 8-18.
  • The Magic score an average of 101.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 108.5 the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 3-10 when it scores more than 108.5 points.
  • Chicago is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.
  • The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
  • The Bulls pull down 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.4).
  • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.0 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
  • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.1 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gary Harris hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17204632
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

1 minute ago
joel embiid 76ers
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Spurs

1 minute ago
USATSI_16932592
NFL

How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

1 hour ago
USATSI_17449446
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Magic

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

1 hour ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy