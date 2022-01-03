Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (24-10) hope to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-29) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at United Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Magic
- The Bulls record just 0.5 fewer points per game (111) than the Magic allow (111.5).
- When Chicago puts up more than 111.5 points, it is 15-1.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 111 points, it is 7-13.
- The Magic's 101.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bulls give up.
- Orlando has put together a 3-10 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Chicago is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.
- The Magic have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Orlando has put together a 2-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
- Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.4 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his five assists per game.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 12.5 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Wagner makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Pacers
W 113-105
Home
12/27/2021
Hawks
W 130-118
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
W 131-117
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
W 108-106
Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
W 120-119
Away
1/3/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/12/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Pelicans
L 110-104
Home
12/26/2021
Heat
L 93-83
Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
L 127-110
Home
12/30/2021
Bucks
L 136-118
Home
1/2/2022
Celtics
L 116-111
Away
1/3/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/14/2022
Hornets
-
Away