Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) hits a game winning three point shot over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (24-10) hope to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-29) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at United Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Magic

The Bulls record just 0.5 fewer points per game (111) than the Magic allow (111.5).

When Chicago puts up more than 111.5 points, it is 15-1.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 111 points, it is 7-13.

The Magic's 101.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bulls give up.

Orlando has put together a 3-10 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.

Chicago is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.

The Magic have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Orlando has put together a 2-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.4 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his five assists per game.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 12.5 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Wagner makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Pacers W 113-105 Home 12/27/2021 Hawks W 130-118 Away 12/29/2021 Hawks W 131-117 Home 12/31/2021 Pacers W 108-106 Away 1/1/2022 Wizards W 120-119 Away 1/3/2022 Magic - Home 1/7/2022 Wizards - Home 1/9/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/12/2022 Nets - Home 1/14/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Celtics - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule