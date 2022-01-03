Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) hits a game winning three point shot over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (24-10) hope to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (7-29) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022 at United Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Magic

    • The Bulls record just 0.5 fewer points per game (111) than the Magic allow (111.5).
    • When Chicago puts up more than 111.5 points, it is 15-1.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 111 points, it is 7-13.
    • The Magic's 101.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 107.3 the Bulls give up.
    • Orlando has put together a 3-10 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • Chicago is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
    • In games Chicago shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.
    • The Magic have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
    • Orlando has put together a 2-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.4 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his five assists per game.
    • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alex Caruso and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner's points (15.3 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 12.5 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Wagner makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-105

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-118

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    W 131-117

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    W 108-106

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wizards

    W 120-119

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    L 93-83

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-110

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    L 136-118

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    L 116-111

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

