    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-15) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-7) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Magic

    Bulls vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -9.5

    211.5 points

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Bulls

    • The 107.4 points per game the Bulls put up are the same as the Magic allow.
    • When Chicago totals more than 110.6 points, it is 7-1.
    • Orlando has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Magic put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (100.8) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (104.6).
    • Orlando has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 104.6 points.
    • Chicago's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 100.8 points.
    • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 19th.
    • The Bulls average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Magic.
    • The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulls is Zach LaVine, who averages 26.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
    • Chicago's best passer is Lonzo Ball, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 12.4 PPG scoring average.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Anthony is the most prolific from deep for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Anthony with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
