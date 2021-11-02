Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    

    The Chicago Bulls (6-1) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bulls

    • The 76ers average 11.1 more points per game (112.1) than the Bulls allow (101.0).
    • When Philadelphia scores more than 101.0 points, it is 5-1.
    • Chicago has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Bulls' 109.7 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 103.6 the 76ers give up.
    • Chicago is 4-0 when it scores more than 103.6 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The 76ers grab 7.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 more rebounds than the Bulls average (7.4).
    

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Joel Embiid, who averages 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.0 per game, while Tobias Harris is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
    • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also pulls down 5.7 rebounds and averages 4.0 assists per game.
    • Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 15.1 points and 4.3 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Zach LaVine holds the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 25.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing.
    • Lonzo Ball is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ball (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    
