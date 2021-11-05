Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (7-2) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. 76ers
- The Bulls score 108.3 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 102.3 the 76ers allow.
- Chicago is 4-1 when scoring more than 102.3 points.
- Philadelphia has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The 76ers score an average of 110.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 101.3 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 101.3 points, Philadelphia is 7-1.
- Chicago is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The 76ers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 43.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Vucevic averages 13.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
- Chicago's leading scorer is DeMar DeRozan, who drops 27.0 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonzo Ball, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid averages 20.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the 76ers.
- The Philadelphia leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Drummond with 9.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 2.6 assists per game) and Tyrese Maxey with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
- Seth Curry is dependable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle with 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Raptors
W 111-108
Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
L 104-103
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
W 107-99
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
W 128-114
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
L 103-98
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/14/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Pistons
W 110-102
Home
10/30/2021
Hawks
W 122-94
Home
11/1/2021
Trail Blazers
W 113-103
Home
11/3/2021
Bulls
W 103-98
Home
11/4/2021
Pistons
W 109-98
Away
11/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/9/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/11/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Jazz
-
Away