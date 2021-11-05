Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (7-2) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. 76ers

The Bulls score 108.3 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 102.3 the 76ers allow.

Chicago is 4-1 when scoring more than 102.3 points.

Philadelphia has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.

The 76ers score an average of 110.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 101.3 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 101.3 points, Philadelphia is 7-1.

Chicago is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.

The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The 76ers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 43.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Vucevic averages 13.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Chicago's leading scorer is DeMar DeRozan, who drops 27.0 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonzo Ball, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 20.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the 76ers.

The Philadelphia leaders in rebounding and assists are Andre Drummond with 9.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 2.6 assists per game) and Tyrese Maxey with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).

Seth Curry is dependable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.9 made threes per game.

Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle with 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/25/2021 Raptors W 111-108 Away 10/28/2021 Knicks L 104-103 Home 10/30/2021 Jazz W 107-99 Home 11/1/2021 Celtics W 128-114 Away 11/3/2021 76ers L 103-98 Away 11/6/2021 76ers - Home 11/8/2021 Nets - Home 11/10/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/12/2021 Warriors - Away 11/14/2021 Clippers - Away 11/15/2021 Lakers - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule