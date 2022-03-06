Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Mar 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (39-25) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fourth in NBA, 28.1 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (second in league, 29.0) and the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bulls

The 108.7 points per game the 76ers put up are the same as the Bulls give up.

Philadelphia has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Chicago has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Bulls average 6.3 more points per game (112.5) than the 76ers allow (106.2).

Chicago is 34-11 when it scores more than 106.2 points.

Philadelphia's record is 34-10 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The 76ers' 8.3 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Bulls pull down per game (8.6).

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who averages 29.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch