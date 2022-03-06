Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (39-25) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fourth in NBA, 28.1 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (second in league, 29.0) and the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bulls
- The 108.7 points per game the 76ers put up are the same as the Bulls give up.
- Philadelphia has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.
- Chicago has a 21-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Bulls average 6.3 more points per game (112.5) than the 76ers allow (106.2).
- Chicago is 34-11 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 34-10 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
- The 76ers' 8.3 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Bulls pull down per game (8.6).
- The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who averages 29.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' DeRozan racks up enough points (28.1 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.9 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Chicago on defense.
