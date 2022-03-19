How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (41-28) are up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (56-14) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Footprint Center
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-5.5
231.5 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Bulls
- The Suns record 114.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 110.9 the Bulls allow.
- When Phoenix puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 42-5.
- Chicago is 29-12 when giving up fewer than 114.5 points.
- The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 106.3 the Suns allow.
- Chicago is 35-12 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
- Phoenix's record is 49-3 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
- The Suns average 9.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan averages 27.9 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.0 points and tacks on 3.4 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals and blocks is Vucevic with 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.
How To Watch
