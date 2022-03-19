Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (41-28) are up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (56-14) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 231.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Bulls

The Suns record 114.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 110.9 the Bulls allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 42-5.

Chicago is 29-12 when giving up fewer than 114.5 points.

The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 106.3 the Suns allow.

Chicago is 35-12 when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Phoenix's record is 49-3 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.

The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Suns average 9.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch