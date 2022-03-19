Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (41-28) are up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (56-14) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Suns

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Suns

Suns vs Bulls Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Suns

-5.5

231.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Bulls

  • The Suns record 114.5 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 110.9 the Bulls allow.
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 42-5.
  • Chicago is 29-12 when giving up fewer than 114.5 points.
  • The Bulls' 112.1 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 106.3 the Suns allow.
  • Chicago is 35-12 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 49-3 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
  • The Suns average 9.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 20th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan averages 27.9 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.0 points and tacks on 3.4 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is consistent from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Chicago's leader in steals and blocks is Vucevic with 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Michigan State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Davidson: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Sharks

By Nick Crain32 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) skates for the puck against Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs Giants

By Adam Childs57 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray (28) controls the puck ahead of Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy