Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (7-8) will host the Chicago Bulls (10-4) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

    Trail Blazers vs Bulls Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -1.5

    219.5 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

    • The Trail Blazers score 109.2 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 102.7 the Bulls give up.
    • Portland is 7-6 when scoring more than 102.7 points.
    • Chicago has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Bulls put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (109.3).
    • Chicago has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
    • Portland has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at eighth.
    • The Trail Blazers pull down an average of 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
    • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 10th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.1 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.1 assists in each contest.
    • McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.9 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.6 per game.
    • Ball hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick Jones Jr. (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

