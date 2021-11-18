Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (7-8) will host the Chicago Bulls (10-4) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -1.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

The Trail Blazers score 109.2 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 102.7 the Bulls give up.

Portland is 7-6 when scoring more than 102.7 points.

Chicago has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Bulls put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (109.3).

Chicago has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Portland has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at eighth.

The Trail Blazers pull down an average of 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is CJ McCollum, who averages 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.1 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.1 assists in each contest.

McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch