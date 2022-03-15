Mar 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) defends Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (24-45) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (41-26) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3.5 235.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Bulls

The Bulls score just 3.2 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Kings give up (115.5).

Chicago has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 115.5 points.

Sacramento has a 14-16 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Kings' 110.2 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 110.7 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 110.7 points, Sacramento is 21-14.

Chicago has a 27-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.

The Kings are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Kings.

Bulls Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.5 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.

Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch