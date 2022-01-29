Jan 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) battles for the ball with guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (18-31) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (30-17) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -1.5 232.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bulls

The 110.9 points per game the Spurs score are just 2.3 more points than the Bulls give up (108.6).

San Antonio has a 13-15 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.

Chicago has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Bulls score an average of 110.4 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 111.1 the Spurs give up.

Chicago is 18-3 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

San Antonio is 15-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Spurs average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 2.3 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 9.1 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.0 points a contest.

The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keldon Johnson, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

