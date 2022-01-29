Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) battles for the ball with guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) battles for the ball with guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (18-31) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (30-17) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at AT&T Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Spurs

Spurs vs Bulls Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-1.5

232.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bulls

  • The 110.9 points per game the Spurs score are just 2.3 more points than the Bulls give up (108.6).
  • San Antonio has a 13-15 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.
  • Chicago has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Bulls score an average of 110.4 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 111.1 the Spurs give up.
  • Chicago is 18-3 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
  • San Antonio is 15-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
  • The Spurs average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 2.3 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 19.2 points and distributing 9.1 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.0 points a contest.
  • The Spurs get the most three-point shooting production out of Keldon Johnson, who knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 26.4 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and racks up 4.8 assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 16.6 points and 3.6 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per matchup.
  • Ball makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Chicago's leader in steals is Ball (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Vucevic (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

2 minutes ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

2 minutes ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

2 minutes ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

7 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy