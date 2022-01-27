Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (29-17) play the Toronto Raptors (23-22) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

The Bulls put up just 4.0 more points per game (110.3) than the Raptors allow (106.3).

Chicago has a 25-4 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.

When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 20-11.

The Raptors average only 1.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (108.7).

Toronto has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Chicago is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Bulls make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Chicago is 19-5 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Raptors' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

This season, Toronto has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (21.7 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Pascal Siakam's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 21.3 points and 5.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet hits 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/17/2022 Grizzlies L 119-106 Away 1/19/2022 Cavaliers W 117-104 Home 1/21/2022 Bucks L 94-90 Away 1/23/2022 Magic L 114-95 Away 1/24/2022 Thunder W 111-110 Away 1/26/2022 Raptors - Home 1/28/2022 Spurs - Away 1/30/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 2/1/2022 Magic - Home 2/3/2022 Raptors - Away 2/4/2022 Pacers - Away

