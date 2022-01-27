Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (29-17) play the Toronto Raptors (23-22) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors
- The Bulls put up just 4.0 more points per game (110.3) than the Raptors allow (106.3).
- Chicago has a 25-4 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.
- When Toronto gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 20-11.
- The Raptors average only 1.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (108.7).
- Toronto has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
- Chicago is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Bulls make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Chicago is 19-5 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Raptors' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- This season, Toronto has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' Fred VanVleet averages enough points (21.7 per game) and assists (7.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Pascal Siakam's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 21.3 points and 5.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet hits 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
L 119-106
Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-104
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
L 94-90
Away
1/23/2022
Magic
L 114-95
Away
1/24/2022
Thunder
W 111-110
Away
1/26/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/28/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/30/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Magic
-
Home
2/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away
2/4/2022
Pacers
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Heat
L 104-99
Away
1/19/2022
Mavericks
L 102-98
Away
1/21/2022
Wizards
W 109-105
Away
1/23/2022
Trail Blazers
L 114-105
Home
1/25/2022
Hornets
W 125-113
Home
1/26/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/29/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
2/1/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/3/2022
Bulls
-
Home
2/4/2022
Hawks
-
Home
How To Watch
January
26
2022
Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)