The Chicago Bulls (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 211.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bulls

Last year, the Bulls put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Raptors gave up (111.7).

When Chicago totaled more than 111.7 points last season, it went 22-12.

Toronto went 16-10 last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Raptors put up only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (111.3) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (111.7).

When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Toronto went 19-16.

Chicago's record was 22-12 when it allowed fewer than 111.3 points last season.

The Raptors ranked 28th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bulls finished 11th.

The Bulls and the Raptors were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with the teams averaging similar numbers (9.6 and 9.4 offensive boards per game, respectively).

The Bulls ranked 18th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Raptors ranked 20th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.

LaVine made 3.5 threes per game a season ago.

Lonzo Ball averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

