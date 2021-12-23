Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (19-10) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

    • The Bulls score just 4.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Raptors give up (105.2).
    • When Chicago totals more than 105.2 points, it is 16-2.
    • Toronto is 13-6 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
    • The Raptors put up just 0.1 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls give up to opponents (106.3).
    • Toronto is 10-5 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Chicago's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
    • Chicago has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
    • Toronto has put together a 6-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.0 assists in each contest.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Fred VanVleet's points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
    • Scottie Barnes grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.6 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 1.0 per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    W 109-97

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 115-92

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    L 118-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-110

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 133-118

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Thunder

    L 110-109

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 90-87

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Kings

    W 124-101

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Nets

    L 131-129

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Warriors

    W 119-100

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    missouri
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri

    1 minute ago
    lebron jr
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Sierra Canyon vs. St. Paul VI

    1 minute ago
    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy