Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

The Chicago Bulls (19-10) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

The Bulls score just 4.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Raptors give up (105.2).

When Chicago totals more than 105.2 points, it is 16-2.

Toronto is 13-6 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Raptors put up just 0.1 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls give up to opponents (106.3).

Toronto is 10-5 when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Chicago's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.

Chicago has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Toronto has put together a 6-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.0 assists in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet's points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.6 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 1.0 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Nuggets W 109-97 Home 12/8/2021 Cavaliers L 115-92 Away 12/11/2021 Heat L 118-92 Away 12/19/2021 Lakers W 115-110 Home 12/20/2021 Rockets W 133-118 Home 12/22/2021 Raptors - Home 12/26/2021 Pacers - Home 12/27/2021 Hawks - Away 12/29/2021 Hawks - Home 12/31/2021 Pacers - Away 1/1/2022 Wizards - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule