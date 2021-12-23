Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (19-10) hope to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-15) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors
- The Bulls score just 4.1 more points per game (109.3) than the Raptors give up (105.2).
- When Chicago totals more than 105.2 points, it is 16-2.
- Toronto is 13-6 when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Raptors put up just 0.1 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls give up to opponents (106.3).
- Toronto is 10-5 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
- Chicago's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.4 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
- Chicago has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- Toronto has put together a 6-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.0 assists in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet's points (20.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.6 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet makes 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 1.0 per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
W 109-97
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
L 115-92
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
L 118-92
Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
W 115-110
Home
12/20/2021
Rockets
W 133-118
Home
12/22/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/26/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/27/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Thunder
L 110-109
Home
12/10/2021
Knicks
W 90-87
Home
12/13/2021
Kings
W 124-101
Home
12/14/2021
Nets
L 131-129
Away
12/18/2021
Warriors
W 119-100
Home
12/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/26/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/28/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Clippers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/4/2022
Spurs
-
Home