Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-29) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-31) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

The 112.0 points per game the Bulls record are just 4.7 more points than the Raptors allow (107.3).

When Chicago scores more than 107.3 points, it is 34-11.

When Toronto allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 32-17.

The Raptors put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Toronto is 24-4 when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Chicago is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.

Chicago is 28-13 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 46.9% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.8 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.

Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.9 PPG average.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet notches more assists than any other Toronto teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 21.1 points and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.

VanVleet makes 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Pistons W 114-108 Away 3/12/2022 Cavaliers W 101-91 Home 3/14/2022 Kings L 112-103 Away 3/16/2022 Jazz L 125-110 Away 3/18/2022 Suns L 129-102 Away 3/21/2022 Raptors - Home 3/22/2022 Bucks - Away 3/24/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/26/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/28/2022 Knicks - Away 3/29/2022 Wizards - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule