Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (41-29) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-31) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors
- The 112.0 points per game the Bulls record are just 4.7 more points than the Raptors allow (107.3).
- When Chicago scores more than 107.3 points, it is 34-11.
- When Toronto allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 32-17.
- The Raptors put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Toronto is 24-4 when it scores more than 111.2 points.
- Chicago is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
- Chicago is 28-13 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 46.9% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.8 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
- Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.9 PPG average.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet notches more assists than any other Toronto teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 21.1 points and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.
- VanVleet makes 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
W 114-108
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
W 101-91
Home
3/14/2022
Kings
L 112-103
Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-110
Away
3/18/2022
Suns
L 129-102
Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/29/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Nuggets
W 127-115
Away
3/14/2022
Lakers
W 114-103
Away
3/16/2022
Clippers
W 103-100
Away
3/18/2022
Lakers
L 128-123
Home
3/20/2022
76ers
W 93-88
Away
3/21/2022
Bulls
-
Away
3/24/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/26/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/28/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/30/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/1/2022
Magic
-
Away