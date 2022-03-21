Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-29) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-31) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Raptors

  • The 112.0 points per game the Bulls record are just 4.7 more points than the Raptors allow (107.3).
  • When Chicago scores more than 107.3 points, it is 34-11.
  • When Toronto allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 32-17.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 108.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • Toronto is 24-4 when it scores more than 111.2 points.
  • Chicago is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 108.8 points.
  • This season, the Bulls have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have knocked down.
  • Chicago is 28-13 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Raptors are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 46.9% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
  • Toronto is 15-6 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.8 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.4 boards per game in addition to his 17.9 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet notches more assists than any other Toronto teammate with 6.7 per game. He also scores 21.1 points and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet makes 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher (1.0 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

W 114-108

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

W 101-91

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

L 112-103

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-110

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

L 129-102

Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

W 127-115

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

W 114-103

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

W 103-100

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

L 128-123

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

W 93-88

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) defends him during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Austin Strand (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Strike Force vs. Panthers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy