Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Jazz

    • Last year, the Jazz recorded just 4.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).
    • When Utah scored more than 111.7 points last season, it went 40-11.
    • Chicago had a 27-18 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.4 points.
    • The Bulls put up just 3.8 more points per game last year (111.0) than the Jazz gave up (107.2).
    • Chicago put together a 27-13 record last season in games it scored more than 107.2 points.
    • Utah had a 41-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Bulls allowed to opponents.
    • Utah went 29-2 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
    • The Bulls shot at a 47.7% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.
    • Chicago went 27-23 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • Rudy Gobert grabbed 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley notched 6.0 assists per contest.
    • Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.4 points per game. He also pulls down 5.4 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.
    • Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.0 per game.
    • LaVine is the top shooter from deep for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Ball (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Thunder

    W 107-86

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Kings

    W 110-101

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 122-110

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 122-91

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-88

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 128-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 97-82

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Raptors

    W 111-108

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Knicks

    L 104-103

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

