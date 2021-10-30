Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Jazz
- Last year, the Jazz recorded just 4.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).
- When Utah scored more than 111.7 points last season, it went 40-11.
- Chicago had a 27-18 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.4 points.
- The Bulls put up just 3.8 more points per game last year (111.0) than the Jazz gave up (107.2).
- Chicago put together a 27-13 record last season in games it scored more than 107.2 points.
- Utah had a 41-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Bulls allowed to opponents.
- Utah went 29-2 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Bulls shot at a 47.7% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.
- Chicago went 27-23 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert grabbed 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley notched 6.0 assists per contest.
- Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
- Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.4 points per game. He also pulls down 5.4 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.0 per game.
- LaVine is the top shooter from deep for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Ball (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Thunder
W 107-86
Home
10/22/2021
Kings
W 110-101
Away
10/26/2021
Nuggets
W 122-110
Home
10/28/2021
Rockets
W 122-91
Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pistons
W 94-88
Away
10/22/2021
Pelicans
W 128-112
Home
10/23/2021
Pistons
W 97-82
Home
10/25/2021
Raptors
W 111-108
Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
L 104-103
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home