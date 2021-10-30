Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Jazz

Last year, the Jazz recorded just 4.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).

When Utah scored more than 111.7 points last season, it went 40-11.

Chicago had a 27-18 record last season when giving up fewer than 116.4 points.

The Bulls put up just 3.8 more points per game last year (111.0) than the Jazz gave up (107.2).

Chicago put together a 27-13 record last season in games it scored more than 107.2 points.

Utah had a 41-4 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.0 points.

The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Bulls allowed to opponents.

Utah went 29-2 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Bulls shot at a 47.7% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Jazz averaged.

Chicago went 27-23 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell put up 26.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert grabbed 13.5 rebounds per game, while Mike Conley notched 6.0 assists per contest.

Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.

Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.4 points per game. He also pulls down 5.4 rebounds and averages 4.4 assists per game.

Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.0 per game.

LaVine is the top shooter from deep for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Alex Caruso (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Ball (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Thunder W 107-86 Home 10/22/2021 Kings W 110-101 Away 10/26/2021 Nuggets W 122-110 Home 10/28/2021 Rockets W 122-91 Away 10/30/2021 Bulls - Away 10/31/2021 Bucks - Away 11/2/2021 Kings - Home 11/4/2021 Hawks - Away 11/6/2021 Heat - Away 11/7/2021 Magic - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule