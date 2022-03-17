Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-27) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 28.0 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Donovan Mitchell (12th in league, 25.5) and the Utah Jazz (42-26) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Vivint Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -7 224 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bulls

The Jazz record 113.8 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 110.7 the Bulls allow.

Utah has a 34-8 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.

Chicago has a 28-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Bulls put up only 4.5 more points per game (112.1) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.6).

Chicago is 34-10 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Jazz grab an average of 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

