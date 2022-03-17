Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (41-27) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 28.0 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Donovan Mitchell (12th in league, 25.5) and the Utah Jazz (42-26) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Jazz

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Jazz

Jazz vs Bulls Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-7

224 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bulls

  • The Jazz record 113.8 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 110.7 the Bulls allow.
  • Utah has a 34-8 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.
  • Chicago has a 28-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Bulls put up only 4.5 more points per game (112.1) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.6).
  • Chicago is 34-10 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
  • The Jazz grab an average of 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Jazz are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.
  • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan's points (28.0 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.1 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine is dependable from distance and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17904183
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Flames

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898247
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Kings

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898185
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) on a shot during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the floor after being fouled by the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy