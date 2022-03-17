How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (41-27) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 28.0 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Donovan Mitchell (12th in league, 25.5) and the Utah Jazz (42-26) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Vivint Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-7
224 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bulls
- The Jazz record 113.8 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 110.7 the Bulls allow.
- Utah has a 34-8 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.
- Chicago has a 28-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Bulls put up only 4.5 more points per game (112.1) than the Jazz give up to opponents (107.6).
- Chicago is 34-10 when it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah is 35-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
- The Jazz grab an average of 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Jazz are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Mitchell, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 14.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.5 points per game.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Mitchell and Gobert lead Utah on the defensive end, with Mitchell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gobert in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan's points (28.0 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.1 points per game and adds 3.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine is dependable from distance and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.1 blocks per game.
How To Watch
