How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

The Bulls and the Hawks will be reaching deep into their benches for Monday's game.

The Bulls (20–10) might have the worst luck with injuries and health and safety protocols all season, with the Hawks (15–17) not far behind.

Despite that, the Bulls have won two games in a row and six of eight games since Thanksgiving. Chicago coach Billy Donovan is putting together a Coach of the Year resume through the first half of the season.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monday marks the first game of the season between these two Eastern Conference foes, with the teams playing a home-and-home series over the next three days. Last season, the Hawks swept the season series, winning each game by at least 11 points.

The Bulls are a different team this year, however, with the No. 12 offense (109.3 points per game) and No. 9 defense (106.3 opponents points per game).

The Bulls have Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie in the league's COVID-19 protocol, while the Hawks have nine players in the protocol, including Trae Young, Josh Collins, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari.

It has been an uneven season so far for the Hawks, who rank 11th in scoring offense (109.9 points per game) and 20th in scoring defense (109.1 points per game).

Regional restrictions may apply.