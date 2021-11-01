How to Watch Bulls at Celtics

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bulls are set to take on the Celtics on Monday in Boston in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.
    Author:

    The new-look Bulls hit the road Monday to take on the Celtics in Boston in what promises to be an intense Eastern Conference matchup.

    How to Watch the Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

    Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chicago has looked the part of a legitimate NBA Finals contender so far this season. They have started the season 5–1 and are fresh off a 107–99 win over the previously undefeated Jazz. In that game, the Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan with 32 points, while Zach LaVine chipped in 26 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Celtics have gone 2–4 to start the season. They lost their most recent game to the Wizards in double overtime 115–112. Boston was led by Jaylen Brown, who had 34 points in the loss, while Jayson Tatum scored 27.

    Both of these teams have loads of talent on their rosters, and they are both more than capable of contending in the Eastern Conference. This should be an entertaining matchup on Monday's NBA slate.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
