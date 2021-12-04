How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bulls and Nets will face off in Brooklyn.
    Author:

    On Saturday night, fans will get another great slate of NBA games available to watch. One of the most intriguing matchups of the evening will feature the Bulls taking on the Nets in Brooklyn.

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bulls have looked solid and sport a 15-8 record entering this matchup. They have looked like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference thus far. Chicago is coming off of a big 119-115 win over the Knicks in its last outing.

    On the other side, the Nets will come into this game with a 16-6 record. They are currently the best team in the East; although the Bulls are No. 2. Brooklyn was able to defeat the Timberwolves by a final score of 110-105 in its last matchup.

    Both of these teams should be viewed as legitimate contenders coming into this game. Seeing the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Eastern Conference go at it will be a treat.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Hurricanes

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16532713
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo - Prelims

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17269819
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Red Wings

    32 minutes ago
    nashville predators
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Predators

    32 minutes ago
    washington capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Capitals

    32 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Bruins

    32 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Providence vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_7863521
    College Hockey

    How to Watch North Dakota vs. St. Cloud State

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy