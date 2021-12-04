How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

The Bulls and Nets will face off in Brooklyn.

On Saturday night, fans will get another great slate of NBA games available to watch. One of the most intriguing matchups of the evening will feature the Bulls taking on the Nets in Brooklyn.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

So far this season, the Bulls have looked solid and sport a 15-8 record entering this matchup. They have looked like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference thus far. Chicago is coming off of a big 119-115 win over the Knicks in its last outing.

On the other side, the Nets will come into this game with a 16-6 record. They are currently the best team in the East; although the Bulls are No. 2. Brooklyn was able to defeat the Timberwolves by a final score of 110-105 in its last matchup.

Both of these teams should be viewed as legitimate contenders coming into this game. Seeing the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Eastern Conference go at it will be a treat.

