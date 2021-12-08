How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Bulls are set to travel to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers.

One NBA matchup worth watching live Wednesday night will feature the Bulls hitting the road to take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Both teams are looking to be legitimate playoff contenders this season, but these are the kinds of games that contenders need to win.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

So far this season, the Bulls have looked like a potential NBA Finals favorite in the Eastern Conference. They have compiled a 17-8 record ahead of this matchup. In its last outing, Chicago ended up defeating the Nuggets by a final score of 109-97.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers have been a competitive basketball team as well. They come into this one with a 13-12 record. Cleveland is coming off of a tough 112-104 loss against the Bucks.

Both of these teams have talent from the top to the bottom of their rosters. The Bulls may be favored to win, but the Cavs certainly won't be intimidated.

