How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NBA action, two contenders will face off when the Bulls take on the Nuggets in Denver.
    The 2021-22 NBA schedule continues strong on Friday night with some big matchups, including a battle between the Bulls and the Nuggets in Denver.

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19th, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bulls have looked like a top-notch contender in the East. They come into this matchup with an impressive 10-5 record. Last time out, the Bulls lost to the Trail Blazers by a final score of 112-107, with Zach LaVine scoring 30 points in a losing effort.

    On the other side of the court, the Nuggets are 9-6 at this point in the season. Denver is fresh off of a 103-89 loss to the 76ers. In that game, the Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokić, who scored 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

    Both of these teams are extremely competitive. They both also seem to be in the mix of NBA Finals contention at the end of the season. Make sure to tune in to watch these teams go at it in Denver.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
