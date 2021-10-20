How to Watch Bulls at Pistons

With the 2021-22 NBA season getting underway, the Bulls will hit the road to take on the Pistons in the season opener for both teams.

The 2021-22 NBA has officially begun and many teams around the league will be playing their season opener on Wednesday night. Two of those teams are the Bulls and Pistons. Chicago is set to hit the road for a matchup against Detroit in a Central Division showdown to begin the season.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons:

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Bulls at Pistons game on fuboTV:

Both of these teams are looking to get back on track this season. They both missed the playoffs a year ago, but they also made big additions this offseason.

For the Bulls, fans will get their first looks at Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in the starting lineup. Chicago took a big swing this offseason and it could pay off with legitimate contention in the Eastern Conference. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic round out the "Big Four" for the Bulls.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons are hoping that No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham can save their franchise. They have been stuck in mediocrity for the last few years, but have a strong nucleus of young talent to build around. Detroit may not make the playoffs when everything is said and done, but this season will be exciting.

Above everything, fans could not be more excited to have regular season basketball back. The Bulls and Pistons should be a very entertaining matchup to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.