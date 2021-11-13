How to Watch Bulls at Warriors

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA face off, as the Bulls head to west to take on the Golden State Warriors.

The Bulls are 8-3 this season, currently sitting atop the Central Division. Two of those losses came against Philadelphia, but Chicago is riding a two-game win streak after beating the Nets and Mavericks.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors Online:

Game Date: Nov. 12th, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Arena

The Warriors are the hottest team in basketball right now and the lone NBA team with one loss at 10-1. They have proven to be tough to take down. In their last five games, they are a perfect 5-0, beating the Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets, Pelicans and Hornets.

DeMar DeRozan, the new addition this year, leads the team in scoring with 26.0 points per game. Two other new additions also lead the team in assists and rebounds, as Lonzo Ball is averaging 4.5 assists and Nikola Vucevic is averaging 10.9 rebounds per game.

Golden State ranks first, second or third in just about every offensive state: points per game, assists per game, rebounds per game, steals per game, as well as field goal and three-point percentages. The Warriors have just been rocking the entire league.

This will be the first of only two meetings between these teams this year. Fans are surely in for an exciting matchup as these are two of the most dominant offensive teams in the NBA.

Can Golden State keep its streak alive?

