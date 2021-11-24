How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

The Bulls face the Rockets after their worst loss of the season.

The Bulls (12-6) took a big hit two days ago, losing by 32 points at home. That's small potatoes compared to the Rockets (1-16) who have not seen victory for 33 days. This is an opportunity for the Bulls to get back on a winning track as they visit the worst team in the NBA.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago was embarrassed by the Pacers and are looking to get back on track. In their game against the Pacers, the Bulls were short handed, but they can point to an awful first quarter as to why they lost.

They didn’t get their feet underneath them, and after that things just snowballed. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 35 points (15-for-34) with no other players in double figures. These games happen for every team, and the Bulls have reacted to every loss this season (other than one) with a strong win.

One bright spot for the Rockets this season has been the rookies. Alperen Şengün has eight games this season scoring double figures, mostly coming off the bench. No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green has been up and down, but the flashes are there for him to be a top flight perimeter scorer.

This season the Rockets have 12 games losing by over 10 points and have been the punching bag of the league, which in the long run could be great for them, but for now it is tough for the fans in Houston.

