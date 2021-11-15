How to Watch Bulls vs. Clippers

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the NBA’s hottest teams will match up on Sunday night, as the Bulls head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.
    Author:

    The Bulls and Clippers are among the best teams in their respective conferences this season. When they face off on Sunday night, some of the NBA’s best talent will be on the floor.

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live Stream Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Clippers are on a seven-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest in the NBA. Despite having a slow start to the season, this has helped them climb back up to the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

    Paul George has been playing at an MVP level in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, carrying the team offensively every single night. Reggie Jackson has had a solid season alongside George, averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 assists per contest.

    The Bulls are coming off of a loss heading into this matchup but still have a great record at 8-4. They sit at third in the Eastern Conference standings, proving their big offseason is paying off.

    Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are both averaging more than 25 points per game, creating a dominant two-headed scoring attack. Around those two guards are a variety of high-level players like Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso, who have been key in the early success in Chicago.

    The Clippers will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup with the Bulls after playing the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Clippers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    12 minutes ago
    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) grabs the ball after a turnover by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) ends the game late in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants defeat the Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_8801408
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    patrick-mahomes
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Raiders

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy