How to Watch Bulls vs. Clippers

Two of the NBA’s hottest teams will match up on Sunday night, as the Bulls head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

The Bulls and Clippers are among the best teams in their respective conferences this season. When they face off on Sunday night, some of the NBA’s best talent will be on the floor.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 9:30p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Clippers are on a seven-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest in the NBA. Despite having a slow start to the season, this has helped them climb back up to the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Paul George has been playing at an MVP level in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, carrying the team offensively every single night. Reggie Jackson has had a solid season alongside George, averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 assists per contest.

The Bulls are coming off of a loss heading into this matchup but still have a great record at 8-4. They sit at third in the Eastern Conference standings, proving their big offseason is paying off.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are both averaging more than 25 points per game, creating a dominant two-headed scoring attack. Around those two guards are a variety of high-level players like Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso, who have been key in the early success in Chicago.

The Clippers will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup with the Bulls after playing the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

