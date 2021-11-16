How to Watch Bulls at Lakers

The Lakers look to extend their good fortunes at home as they host the Bulls on Monday.

In one of the premier matchups on the NBA schedule this week, the Bulls will face the Lakers on Monday in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have been getting key contributions from their new additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, which has helped them rebound from a slow start to the season.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

In their most recent game against the Spurs, the Lakers bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Timberwolves. Anthony Davis looked like his normal dominant self and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in the starting lineup in his season debut.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James would be back soon from his abdominal strain, but even without the star, this team is still a threat, especially at home.



Alex Caruso makes his return to Los Angeles after he signed with Chicago in the offseason. A role player in the Lakers' championship runs, Caruso has been a major player for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball will also be facing his former team for the first time as a member of the Bulls.

Chicago looks primed to make it back to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

