How to Watch Bulls at Heat

    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bulls will travel to Miami to take on the Heat in an extremely intriguing Saturday night matchup.
    Author:

    With the 2021-22 NBA season moving along so quickly, fans are starting to get an idea of who will be contenders later in the season. Among those contenders in the Eastern Conference are the Heat and the Bulls. On Saturday night, Chicago will travel to Miami to take on the Heat. 

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of today's matchup, the Bulls have started the season off with a solid 17-9 record. As of right now, that places them No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings. Last time out, Chicago ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a final score of 115-92, snapping their previous four-game winning streak.

    On the other side of the court, the Heat have gotten off to a 15-11 start this season. Bam Adebayo is missing time due to injury, but Miami has plenty of talent left available. Miami is coming off of a 113-104 win over the Bucks and will look to keep their streak alive tonight.

    Both of these teams are talented enough to compete for an NBA Finals appearance. This should be a very entertaining game between two teams looking to make a statement. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Heat

