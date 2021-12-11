How to Watch Bulls at Heat

The Bulls will travel to Miami to take on the Heat in an extremely intriguing Saturday night matchup.

With the 2021-22 NBA season moving along so quickly, fans are starting to get an idea of who will be contenders later in the season. Among those contenders in the Eastern Conference are the Heat and the Bulls. On Saturday night, Chicago will travel to Miami to take on the Heat.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Ahead of today's matchup, the Bulls have started the season off with a solid 17-9 record. As of right now, that places them No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings. Last time out, Chicago ended up losing to the Cavaliers by a final score of 115-92, snapping their previous four-game winning streak.

On the other side of the court, the Heat have gotten off to a 15-11 start this season. Bam Adebayo is missing time due to injury, but Miami has plenty of talent left available. Miami is coming off of a 113-104 win over the Bucks and will look to keep their streak alive tonight.

Both of these teams are talented enough to compete for an NBA Finals appearance. This should be a very entertaining game between two teams looking to make a statement. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

