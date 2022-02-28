How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago Bulls look for their first win of the season over the Miami Heat on Monday. This could be an Eastern Conference finals preview.

The Bulls (39-22) are looking great with MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan playing like a true superstar and guiding his team to the top of the Central Division. 

The Heat (40-21) are in first place in the Eastern Conference with Bam Adebayo looking like he is ready to put this team on his shoulders for another trip to the NBA Finals. This very easily could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview if both teams stay healthy.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live Stream Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami is coming off a 133-129 shootout win over the Spurs led by Bam Adebayo’s 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Despite being without Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball for big chunks of the season and Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine missing time due to injury, the Bulls roster has constantly been short handed. Yet Chicago has still found success thanks to DeRozan. He is averaging a career-high 28.3 points, along with 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Over his past 18 games, DeRozan is averaging 34.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists with 11 games of 30+ points and three more of 40+ points. He is a full fledged MVP candidate this year.

For Miami, since Adebayo came back from injury the team is 13-5. He is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals.

He has led the team to the top of the Eastern Conference and a clash with Chicago should be an awesome battle for the No. 1 seed.

