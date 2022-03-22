How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

On Tuesday night in NBA action, the Bulls are set to travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

The 2021-22 NBA season is winding down and teams are making their final push for postseason seeding. With that that in mind, there are a few intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on tonight. One game to watch will feature the Bulls traveling to Milwaukee to face off against the Bucks.

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Bulls are 42-29 and looking like a very serious threat in the Eastern Conference. Led by the star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, this is a team that no one will want to face in a seven-game series. Last time out, the Bulls ended up beating the Raptors by a final score of 113-99.

On the other side, the Bucks hold a 44-27 record and are also a favorite in the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo will always put Milwaukee in title contention as long as he is in town. The Bucks are fresh off of a tough 138-119 loss against the Timberwolves.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and they are both major contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.