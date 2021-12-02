How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

On Thursday night in NBA action, the Bulls will travel to New York for an intriguing matchup against the Knicks.

The Bulls head to New York for a matchup against the Knicks. It should be a very entertaining game between two teams that are supposed to be top-notch competitors in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Bulls have looked like legitimate contenders. They come into this game with a solid 14-8 record. In their last outing, Chicago ended up defeating the Hornets by a final score of 133-119.

On the other side, the Knicks come in with an 11-10 record. New York has struggled in a big way with consistency and needs to figure out how to string some wins together. Last time out, New York lost to the Nets by a final score of 112-110.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent. The Bulls are playing better right now, but the Knicks have the capability to turn things around quickly. Be sure to tune in live to see if Chicago can find a spark.

