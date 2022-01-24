How to Watch Bulls vs. Thunder

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bulls will look to rebound Monday against the struggling Thunder after a 41-point performance from DeMar DeRozan.

In the absence of guards Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan has assumed the scoring responsibilities and done so in spectacular fashion. He has led the Bulls in scoring each of their last four games with three straight over 30 points, including a dazzling 41-point effort in a 114–95 loss at Orlando on Sunday.

Oklahoma City has dropped 10 of its last 11 games and come in to tonight looking for its first home win since beating the Knicks on New Year’s Eve.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls come into Oklahoma City having lost six of their last seven games and have seen their Central Division lead evaporate. The defending NBA champion Bucks have pulled even with them and are nursing a slim one-game lead over the surging Cavaliers.

LaVine and Ball remain sidelined with knee injuries and did not travel with the team for this three-game road swing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring at 22.8 points per game this season and has led the team in six of its last seven games, five of which topped 29 points. Two-time NBA Rookie of the Month Josh Giddey continues to contribute, averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists so far in January.

Oklahoma City has won four of the last five games against Chicago, dating back to 2018. Chicago beat OKC 123–102 on March 16 behind a 40-point night from LaVine.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

