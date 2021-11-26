How to Watch Bulls at Magic

On Friday evening following a day off for Thanksgiving, the Bulls will be in Orlando to take on the Magic.

The Bulls had an extremely successful offseason, putting together one of the most competitive teams in the Eastern Conference. While they’re currently on a two-game skid, the Bulls will have a good opportunity to get back on track Friday against the Magic.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic:

Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Time: 7:00p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulls have a two-headed scoring attack this season with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each averaging better than 25 points per game. Alongside that spectacular duo, the roster features a great supporting case that includes Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso.

This talented team has earned a 12-7 record to this point in the season, good for third in the Eastern Conference. This includes a 6-4 record on the road, which could be improved upon today in Orlando.

The Magic are clearly rebuilding but have some of the best young talent in the NBA. They have a record of 4-15, however, which is the worst in the East.

Mo Bamba is finally starting to emerge as a solid NBA player, earning the starting center spot in Orlando while averaging 11.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. Additionally, the roster has five other players averaging double-digit points, headlined by Cole Anthony who leads the Magic with 19.6 points per game.

These two teams have players that are familiar with one another after a trade between these two franchises went down at the trade deadline last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.