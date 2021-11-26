How to Watch Bulls at Magic

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bulls had an extremely successful offseason, putting together one of the most competitive teams in the Eastern Conference. While they’re currently on a two-game skid, the Bulls will have a good opportunity to get back on track Friday against the Magic.
Date: Nov. 26, 2021
Time: 7:00p.m. ET
TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Bulls have a two-headed scoring attack this season with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each averaging better than 25 points per game. Alongside that spectacular duo, the roster features a great supporting case that includes Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso.
This talented team has earned a 12-7 record to this point in the season, good for third in the Eastern Conference. This includes a 6-4 record on the road, which could be improved upon today in Orlando.
The Magic are clearly rebuilding but have some of the best young talent in the NBA. They have a record of 4-15, however, which is the worst in the East.
Mo Bamba is finally starting to emerge as a solid NBA player, earning the starting center spot in Orlando while averaging 11.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. Additionally, the roster has five other players averaging double-digit points, headlined by Cole Anthony who leads the Magic with 19.6 points per game.
These two teams have players that are familiar with one another after a trade between these two franchises went down at the trade deadline last season.
