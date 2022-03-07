How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 76ers should get James Harden back on Monday as they host the slumping Bulls.

The Bulls and the 76ers square off in arguably the best game of the night in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia will get its star James Harden back from a hamstring injury. His absence was missed most in the team's last game against Miami.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Heat won, 99–82, as the Sixers couldn't get much going on offense with Miami locking down Joel Embiid. The Sixers weren't able to hit many shots outside of their frontrunner for MVP. They shouldn't have that issue with Harden back, as they look to get back to their winning ways, previously winning five in a row before the Miami game.

Chicago will look to stop the bleeding and put an end to a four-game losing streak as the Bulls have fallen out of the top spots in the conference standings. They're only 0.5 games behind Philly, so a win tonight would be a huge statement and regain some momentum. 

The Bulls are still battling injuries, with Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams out and Nikola Vucevic is questionable. It will still be on the shoulders of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to stop the skid. Will it be enough now with Harden back in the lineup?

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
