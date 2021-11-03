How to Watch Bulls at 76ers

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers meet in an early matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
    Author:

    Two of the best in the Eastern Conference collide. Fans may be getting an early preview of a deep playoff matchup when the Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers. 

    Both teams are off to great starts and that includes Philly, even though its offseason has been dominated by dramatic headlines from its disgruntled star Ben Simmons. 

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    As many in Philadelphia know, Simmons went missing in the playoffs last season, as it was a large factor in the Atlanta Hawks upsetting the 76ers in the conference semifinals. Simmons has been kicked out of practice and fined for not showing up to games. The team stopped fining him after he stated that he was not mentally prepared to play. 

    It will be interesting to see if that stance continues after Simmons has refused help from team mental health professionals even though he has received treatment from team doctors for a back ailment. This saga is far from over in the City of Brotherly Love. 

    Joel Embiid has extended that brotherly love to Simmons and would understandably just like to keep the focus on the court. Embiid is playing as his MVP-caliber self once again by leading his team in points, as the Sixers are riding a three-game winning streak. 

    Andre Drummond has been a nice pickup after a year in Cleveland and Los Angeles. So far the team has been able to get through its offseason adversity. 

    The 76ers will be facing a very tough Bulls team that is leading the Eastern conference with a 6-1 record in one of their best starts since their 90s championship dynasty. DeMar DeRozan has been an invaluable pickup, leading his team in scoring. 

    Zach LaVine doesn't have to have it all rest on his shoulders anymore because he finally has help from the likes of Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vučević.

    After many years of a rebuild, things are starting to come together under former Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. All the prediction noise in the East focused on the 76ers, Bucks and Nets. It's time to consider that the Bulls can disrupt all of that. Don't miss this premier Eastern Conference early matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Western Michigan

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a layup over Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Magic

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (7) looks to throw during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Kent State

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Cavaliers

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Wizards

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) is congratulated by Broncos head coach Tim Lester (right) after replay review confirmed a touchdown by Jefferson against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/3/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III (7) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/3/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy