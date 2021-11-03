How to Watch Bulls at 76ers

The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers meet in an early matchup between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Two of the best in the Eastern Conference collide. Fans may be getting an early preview of a deep playoff matchup when the Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both teams are off to great starts and that includes Philly, even though its offseason has been dominated by dramatic headlines from its disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As many in Philadelphia know, Simmons went missing in the playoffs last season, as it was a large factor in the Atlanta Hawks upsetting the 76ers in the conference semifinals. Simmons has been kicked out of practice and fined for not showing up to games. The team stopped fining him after he stated that he was not mentally prepared to play.

It will be interesting to see if that stance continues after Simmons has refused help from team mental health professionals even though he has received treatment from team doctors for a back ailment. This saga is far from over in the City of Brotherly Love.

Joel Embiid has extended that brotherly love to Simmons and would understandably just like to keep the focus on the court. Embiid is playing as his MVP-caliber self once again by leading his team in points, as the Sixers are riding a three-game winning streak.

Andre Drummond has been a nice pickup after a year in Cleveland and Los Angeles. So far the team has been able to get through its offseason adversity.

The 76ers will be facing a very tough Bulls team that is leading the Eastern conference with a 6-1 record in one of their best starts since their 90s championship dynasty. DeMar DeRozan has been an invaluable pickup, leading his team in scoring.

Zach LaVine doesn't have to have it all rest on his shoulders anymore because he finally has help from the likes of Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vučević.

After many years of a rebuild, things are starting to come together under former Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan. All the prediction noise in the East focused on the 76ers, Bucks and Nets. It's time to consider that the Bulls can disrupt all of that. Don't miss this premier Eastern Conference early matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.