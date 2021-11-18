How to Watch Bulls at Trail Blazers

The Bulls have been one of the best teams in the East this year. They face the struggling Blazers on Wednesday night in this inter-conference matchup.

There were two teams that came into this season with added pressure to win and play well. The Bulls (10-4) went all-in around Zach LaVine while the Blazers (7-8) decided the roster wasn’t the problem, keeping the same team from last year for the most part but hiring a new head coach in Chauncey Billups.

One team has responded well to the pressure.

The Bulls just outpaced the Lakers this week, scoring at will to get to their 10th win of the season behind DeMar DeRozan and LaVine’s combined 64 points:

Former All-Star Nikola Vučević has missed three games and second-year forward Patrick Williams is out for the season after five games. Despite that, the Bulls are sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Chicago is No. 11 in the league in scoring (108.6) and No. 6 in opponents' points per game (102.7). The team is playing a balanced, quality brand of basketball.

They also have the fourth and seventh leading scorers in the league with DeRozan (26.9) and LaVine (25.9).

On the other side, the Blazers played their first game this season without Damian Lillard (abdominal). He is listed as questionable tonight.

This has been an erratic season for the All-NBA guard.

Lillard is having an all-around career-low season. The star is averaging the least points per game since his rookie year (20.3), career-low in free-throw attempts (3.2), career-low three-point percentage (27.9%) and career-low field goal percentage (38.7%).

Even in the advanced statistics, it is a career-low year in PER (16.7), true shooting percentage (48.8%) and free-throw rate (16.6%).

