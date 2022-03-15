How to Watch Bulls at Kings

Can the Chicago Bulls keep rolling with a third straight win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday?

This season the Bulls (41-26) are the best team in the NBA at handling adversity, as they continue to thrive through injuries. They can extend their win streak against a struggling Kings team that is 24-45 on the season. The two constants in this season's success have been All-Star DeMar DeRozan and head coach Billy Donovan.

Three weeks ago Chicago outlasted Sacramento behind a monster 38 point, six rebound and six assist game from DeMar DeRozan:

DeRozan has been an absolute monster all season, putting up absurd numbers and continuing to grow his game. That is what ultimately defines the five time All-Star. He gets better every season and adds to his game. That's perfect for a Chicago team that has needed every game and point from the star with all of its injuries and health and safety protocols.

He has seemingly put up bigger and bigger stats every month, epitomized by March where in 13 games DeRozan has averaged 34.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Donovan deserves a ton of credit too, mixing in DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic with established star Zach LaVine, as well as newcomers Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, second round pick Ayo Dosunmo and Tristan Thompson to keep this team rolling.

Only two players from last year's roster that played 40+ games in a Chicago uniform and 15+ minutes a night are in this year's rotation. Donovan and DeRozan are doing something special.

