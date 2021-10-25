How to Watch Bulls at Raptors

The 2021-22 NBA season is in full swing and on Monday night the Bulls will travel to face off against the Raptors.

With the 2021-22 NBA season firing on all cylinders, there have already been quite a few extremely entertaining games and some surprising team performances. On Monday night, there are a couple of games that fans will want to make sure not to miss. One of those matchups will be the Bulls hitting the road for a matchup against the Raptors.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Bulls have compiled a 3-0 record and have looked very good. They are coming off of a 97-82 win over the Pistons in their last matchup. In that game, Chicago was led by DeMar DeRozan with 21 points.

On the other side of the court, the Raptors are 1-2 through their first three games of the year. They ended up falling to the Mavericks by a final score of 103-95. Toronto was led in scoring by OG Anunoby with 23 while Fred VanVleet scored 20 points himself.

Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a win and it should make for an entertaining game to watch. The Bulls should be viewed as the favorites, but the Raptors are no pushover.

Regional restrictions may apply.