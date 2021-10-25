How to Watch Bulls at Raptors

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 2021-22 NBA season is in full swing and on Monday night the Bulls will travel to face off against the Raptors.
    Author:

    With the 2021-22 NBA season firing on all cylinders, there have already been quite a few extremely entertaining games and some surprising team performances. On Monday night, there are a couple of games that fans will want to make sure not to miss. One of those matchups will be the Bulls hitting the road for a matchup against the Raptors.

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors:

    Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bulls have compiled a 3-0 record and have looked very good. They are coming off of a 97-82 win over the Pistons in their last matchup. In that game, Chicago was led by DeMar DeRozan with 21 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Raptors are 1-2 through their first three games of the year. They ended up falling to the Mavericks by a final score of 103-95. Toronto was led in scoring by OG Anunoby with 23 while Fred VanVleet scored 20 points himself.

    Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a win and it should make for an entertaining game to watch. The Bulls should be viewed as the favorites, but the Raptors are no pushover.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17005472
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Nets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17000244
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Heat

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16954140
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17017042
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Raptors

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) lies down after bing taken out of the game in the during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Meyer-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy