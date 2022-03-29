How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

The Chicago Bulls go for the season series sweep of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The struggles for the Bulls (43-32) continue as they are now 5-11 since the All-Star break and even with the play of DeMar DeRozan they cannot seem to string together wins.

They take on the Wizards (32-42), who are all but eliminated from the play-in in the Eastern Conference. However, they are a scrappy team that is looking to play spoiler to every team down the stretch.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

The big three of Kristaps Porzingis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and rookie Corey Kispert went for 70 points in a 123-115 win over the Warriors in their last game.

These teams have played two games, with Chicago winning both by a total of nine points and an average score of 125.0 to 120.5 points per game.

Both games happened back in early January when Chicago was at its apex and nearing the end of its nine-game winning streak to start the new year.

Since the last time these teams played, Chicago has gone 17-22, with Washington going 13-22 overall and finding themselves on the outside looking in on a possible playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

For the Bulls, they are still searching for a period of their season when they are fully healthy to pair with the elite play of DeMar DeRozan.

This season DeRozan is on pace to finish with a career-high in points (27.7 per game), along with 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He is on pace for a first team All-NBA selection for the first time in his career.

