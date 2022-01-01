Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Washington Wizards (18-17) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls
- The Wizards average 106.1 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 106.9 the Bulls allow.
- Washington is 11-4 when scoring more than 106.9 points.
- When Chicago allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 11-2.
- The Bulls score an average of 110.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 108.5 the Wizards allow.
- When it scores more than 108.5 points, Chicago is 18-1.
- Washington has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 20th.
- The Wizards pull down 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Bulls average (8.9).
- The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.5 points and distributing 6.0 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan racks up 25.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulls.
- The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 10.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.2 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 5.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
- Ball is the most prolific from deep for the Bulls, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Vucevic (1.2 per game).
How To Watch
January
1
2022
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)