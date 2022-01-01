Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Washington Wizards (18-17) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls

The Wizards average 106.1 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 106.9 the Bulls allow.

Washington is 11-4 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

When Chicago allows fewer than 106.1 points, it is 11-2.

The Bulls score an average of 110.8 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 108.5 the Wizards allow.

When it scores more than 108.5 points, Chicago is 18-1.

Washington has a 12-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 20th.

The Wizards pull down 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Bulls average (8.9).

The Wizards are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.5 points and distributing 6.0 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, pulling down 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch