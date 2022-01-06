Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (25-10) aim to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022 at United Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Wizards
- The Bulls average 110.7 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 109.2 the Wizards give up.
- Chicago has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
- Washington is 12-5 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Wizards' 107.0 points per game are equal to what the Bulls give up.
- Washington has put together a 12-5 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Chicago's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 15-4 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Washington has compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards' Bradley Beal racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 14.1 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from deep for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.8 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Hawks
W 130-118
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
W 131-117
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
W 108-106
Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
W 120-119
Away
1/3/2022
Magic
W 102-98
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/12/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Heat
L 119-112
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
W 110-93
Home
1/1/2022
Bulls
L 120-119
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
W 124-121
Home
1/5/2022
Rockets
L 114-111
Home
1/7/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/9/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/11/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/12/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/15/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/17/2022
76ers
-
Home