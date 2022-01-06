Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (25-10) aim to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022 at United Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Wizards

  • The Bulls average 110.7 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 109.2 the Wizards give up.
  • Chicago has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
  • Washington is 12-5 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
  • The Wizards' 107.0 points per game are equal to what the Bulls give up.
  • Washington has put together a 12-5 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.
  • Chicago's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
  • The Bulls are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Chicago is 15-4 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Wizards are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
  • Washington has compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards' Bradley Beal racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 14.1 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from deep for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.8 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Hawks

W 130-118

Away

12/29/2021

Hawks

W 131-117

Home

12/31/2021

Pacers

W 108-106

Away

1/1/2022

Wizards

W 120-119

Away

1/3/2022

Magic

W 102-98

Home

1/7/2022

Wizards

-

Home

1/9/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/11/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/12/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Heat

L 119-112

Away

12/30/2021

Cavaliers

W 110-93

Home

1/1/2022

Bulls

L 120-119

Home

1/3/2022

Hornets

W 124-121

Home

1/5/2022

Rockets

L 114-111

Home

1/7/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/9/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
