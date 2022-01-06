Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (25-10) aim to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022 at United Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Wizards

The Bulls average 110.7 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 109.2 the Wizards give up.

Chicago has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.

Washington is 12-5 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Wizards' 107.0 points per game are equal to what the Bulls give up.

Washington has put together a 12-5 record in games it scores more than 107.0 points.

Chicago's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Bulls are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Chicago is 15-4 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Wizards are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Washington has compiled a 15-10 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards' Bradley Beal racks up enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (6.2 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 14.1 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from deep for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.8 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Hawks W 130-118 Away 12/29/2021 Hawks W 131-117 Home 12/31/2021 Pacers W 108-106 Away 1/1/2022 Wizards W 120-119 Away 1/3/2022 Magic W 102-98 Home 1/7/2022 Wizards - Home 1/9/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/11/2022 Pistons - Home 1/12/2022 Nets - Home 1/14/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Celtics - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule