Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (43-32) go up against the Washington Wizards (32-42) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Wizards

Bulls vs Wizards Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-3.5

222.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls average 111.5 points per game, equal to what the Wizards give up.
  • Chicago has a 28-8 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.
  • When Washington gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 20-9.
  • The Wizards put up an average of 108.3 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.1 points, Washington is 19-9.
  • Chicago is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.
  • The Bulls average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Wizards grab per game (9.0).
  • The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 30th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 boards per game while also scoring 17.9 points a contest.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.1 per game), rebounds (8.5 per game), and assists (3.5 per game).
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Wild

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_10913332
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nevada

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Mar 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) goes in for a shot in front of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Chile Argentina Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Chile vs. Uruguay

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Bolivia vs. Brazil

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Peru vs. Paraguay

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy