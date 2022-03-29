Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (43-32) go up against the Washington Wizards (32-42) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls

The Bulls average 111.5 points per game, equal to what the Wizards give up.

Chicago has a 28-8 record when putting up more than 111.5 points.

When Washington gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 20-9.

The Wizards put up an average of 108.3 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Washington is 19-9.

Chicago is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

The Bulls average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Wizards grab per game (9.0).

The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 30th.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 5.0 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.3 boards per game while also scoring 17.9 points a contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Wizards Players to Watch