How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Chris Kirk finished the weekend at -5, good for a 35th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Kirk's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Kirk competed at this course (2021), he placed seventh.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
5
-3
$463,500
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
7
-3
$260,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
