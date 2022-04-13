How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 27, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot on the tenth hole during the final round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Chris Kirk finished the weekend at -5, good for a 35th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Kirk's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Kirk competed at this course (2021), he placed seventh.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 5 -3 $463,500 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 7 -3 $260,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250

