How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chris Kirk hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed eighth in this tournament a year ago, Chris Kirk has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +2500

Kirk's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Kirk placed eighth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 5 -3 $463,500 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 7 -3 $260,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 14 -11 $133,250 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0

