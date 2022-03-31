How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed eighth in this tournament a year ago, Chris Kirk has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas March 31 - April 3.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +2500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kirk's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kirk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Kirk placed eighth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
5
-3
$463,500
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
7
-3
$260,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
14
-11
$133,250
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)