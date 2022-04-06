Skip to main content

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot on the third hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot on the third hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Austin Country Club after a 60th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +13000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bezuidenhout's Recent Performance

  • Bezuidenhout will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
  • Bezuidenhout last played this course in 2021, placing 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 23-27

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

60

-

$41,000

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

62

-2

$17,004

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

20

+3

$131,400

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

25

+1

$62,800

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18030777
2022 Masters Tournament

How to Watch 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
christian-pulisic-mason-mount-chelsea
SI Guide

Real Madrid, Chelsea Face Off in UCL Quarterfinals

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Soccer

Gaziantep FK vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy