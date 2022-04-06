How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot on the third hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Austin Country Club after a 60th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

+13000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bezuidenhout's Recent Performance

Bezuidenhout will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Bezuidenhout last played this course in 2021, placing 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 60 - $41,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 25 +1 $62,800 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.