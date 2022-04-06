How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Austin Country Club after a 60th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performance
- Bezuidenhout will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Bezuidenhout last played this course in 2021, placing 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
60
-
$41,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+5
$0
