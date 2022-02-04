How to Watch Cavaliers at Hornets

On Friday night, the Cavaliers will travel to Charlotte for what should be an intriguing and entertaining showdown with the Hornets.

There will be plenty of good basketball games to watch on Friday night for NBA fans. One of those will feature two young and up-and-coming Eastern Conference contenders facing off against each other. The Cavaliers will head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.

How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Ahead of tonight's game, the Cavaliers are 31-21 and have not slowed down in their pursuit of a spot in the playoff picture. Darius Garland and the rest of the roster have started earning some respect from the rest of the league. Cleveland is fresh off of a tough 115-104 loss against the Rockets.

On the other side of the court, the Hornets are 28-24 and are looking to get back to consistent winning. Charlotte, led by LaMelo Ball, has been one of the more entertaining young teams to watch in the NBA. In their last outing, the Hornets lost to the Celtics by a final score of 113-107.

Both of these teams are loaded with young talent, which makes this must-watch basketball anyway. They also are both looking to make a statement with a big win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

