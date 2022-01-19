How to Watch Cavaliers at Bulls

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cavaliers go for their sixth straight win, as the Bulls look to snap their four-game losing streak when the two foes meet Wednesday night.

This game legitimately has a chance to be the game of the night. That probably hasn't happened between these two teams since LeBron James and Derrick Rose were squaring off in Cleveland and Chicago, respectively. Obviously, these are completely different teams, but now they are once again two of the best in the Eastern Conference. 

With all that said, the Bulls are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. This is the biggest test of their season where they have spent much of their time in first place. They still hold the top spot but are now tied with the Heat. Desmond Bane and Ja Morant had their way with the Bulls, even though Chicago was shorthanded in their last game, as Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso were all out of the lineup. 

Memphis is one of the best in the West, but the road doesn't get any easier for Chicago. It faces the Cavaliers, who are in the midst of a five-game winning streak. They beat the Nets impressively at home in their last matchup, who were without Kevin Durant but did have Kyrie Irving in the lineup. They have a good chance at extending their streak even on the road. 

Regardless of who is playing for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan will have to step up even more than he has as he has lifted this Chicago squad on his shoulders all season. 

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
